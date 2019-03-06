One CNN Guest Uses McSally Rape Claim To Attack Trump — The Next Attacks McSally

Republican Arizona Sen. Martha McSally claimed Wednesday that she had been raped while serving in the Air Force — and within hours, two CNN guests had used her statement to score political points.

WATCH:

Amanda Carpenter weighed in first, noting how important and impactful it is for powerful women, such as U.S. senators and military veterans, to come forward and say that they feared retribution. She noted that people might “have a hard time sitting next to a woman of her bravery, courage and accomplishment and trying to question the validity and ask why she didn’t report.” (RELATED: Sen. Martha McSally Claims She Was Raped In The Air Force)

Tiffany Cross, of The Beat DC, jumped in immediately to shift the focus to President Donald Trump. “The safety of women should matter to all people,” she said, arguing that the issue should not be partisan. “But it does beg the question how some Republicans stand by this president, who himself is accused of sexually assaulting over 20 women.”

It was former State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki who turned the conversation back to McSally, appearing to suggest that the Arizona senator’s support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh somehow limited the impact of her claim.

“I think by speaking her mind she is using her platform for good. That should be applauded,” Psaki began. “I think what’s hard to grapple with is the fact she supported Kavanaugh.”

Follow Virginia on Twitter