Crenshaw Defends ICE Against Ocasio-Cortez’s Criticism

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw criticized Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her defense of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and for her statement about ICE, during his Wednesday interview with Martha MacCallum.

Ocasio-Cortez railed against her fellow Democrats who were critical of Omar for comments that some have considered anti-Semitic, in a Twitter thread Wednesday morning. She went as far as to accuse members of her own party of engaging in racist tropes by voting for an amendment that supports U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“With regards to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she said this in a tweet about the concern she says about implied tropes. She sort of is making the bridge between what Omar is talking about and people who are concerned about these anti-Semitic tropes as they are sometimes called,” MacCallum said stated.

She then read Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet:

If we’re so concerned about implied tropes, why aren’t we concerned about this one? Where was the concern last week when 26 Dems voted for a GOP amendment to expand ICE powers rooted in the racist + false trope that Latino immigrants are more dangerous than US born citizens? https://t.co/KNzRDWJH4z — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 6, 2019

“There is a lot there. Even if she actually believes what she is saying, that has nothing to do with condemning anti-Semitism, right? Two things can be true at once, okay. Even if she believes this craziness,” Crenshaw answered. (RELATED: Omar Facing More Accusations Of Anti-Semitism)

He continued, “The reality is that enforcing the law is not racist, okay? Asking ICE to report when an illegal immigrant is trying to buy a weapon is not racist. That’s just enforcing our laws and I think most Americans want us to enforce our laws. We want to feel like our rule of law is working out, that we’re are a sovereign country we can connect and protect our borders.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who favors abolishing ICE, was specifically targeting the 26 House Dems who voted in favor of a Republican amendment to a gun control bill that would alert ICE when an illegal immigrant attempts to purchase a firearm. She also stated that the premise of a proposed wall at the southern border is based in racism.

