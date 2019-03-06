Recently Released Hostage Danny Burch Praises America In Oval Office

Danny Burch, a U.S. citizen taken hostage in Yemen, celebrated his return to the United States on Wednesday by visiting President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Trump announced in late February that he secured the release of Burch, who was held hostage in Yemen for 18 months. Burch’s Yemeni wife claimed he was kidnapped in “broad daylight” in 2017 after dropping his children off at a school event. (RELATED: Trump Secures Release Of Danny Burch)

The president invited Burch to participate in a ceremony at the White House on Wednesday, which was also attended by Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney and Vice President Mike Pence.

“We have a very big moment because we have Danny Burch back home where he should be,” Trump said, according to the White House press pool. “He was in Yemen in a very horrible situation, a captive, a prisoner, you can call him whatever you want but it wasn’t good. He was there for 18 months, a little more than 18 months, and we got him out and we had some great help from UAE and all of our friends.” (RELATED: Andrew Brunson’s American Pastor Describes Harrowing Turkish Courtroom Experience)

When Trump asked if Burch had anything to say, Burch simply leaned forward and said, “Gosh, it’s great to be an American.”

WATCH:

Freed hostage Danny Burch has only one thing to say to @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/t7crXLaGMI — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 6, 2019

The group in the Oval Office applauded Burch’s statement.

The president touted his record in securing hostage releases, asserting that he is “20-0” on bringing home prisoners.

