Trump Is Right ― The Latest Investigation Against Him Is Another ‘Witch Hunt’

WATCH:

President Donald Trump and some in his orbit have been under investigation for almost three years, and now the Democrats seek to investigate even more people and organizations with ties to the president.

The special counsel’s investigation has yet to deliver the “goods” on Trump, so clearly the Democrats are desperate. This explains why they are seeking information from 81 people or organizations from Trump’s world. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Rebukes Democratic Congressional Investigations)

The Democrats are not investigating crimes. They’re investigating people to find crimes and build an impeachment case against the president.

This is a gross abuse of power.

My question is: Where’s the outrage?