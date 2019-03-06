Trump Is Right ― The Latest Investigation Against Him Is Another ‘Witch Hunt’
WATCH:
President Donald Trump and some in his orbit have been under investigation for almost three years, and now the Democrats seek to investigate even more people and organizations with ties to the president.
The special counsel’s investigation has yet to deliver the “goods” on Trump, so clearly the Democrats are desperate. This explains why they are seeking information from 81 people or organizations from Trump’s world. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Rebukes Democratic Congressional Investigations)
The Democrats are not investigating crimes. They’re investigating people to find crimes and build an impeachment case against the president.
This is a gross abuse of power.
My question is: Where’s the outrage?
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.
Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s Most Popular Shows:
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea