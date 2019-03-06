Duke Escapes Wake Forest Game With A Win. Watch The Wild Final Seconds

Duke escaped Tuesday night with a 71-70 win over Wake Forest.

The Blue Devils were without Zion Williamson once again, and it showed as they struggled mightily. It almost ended in absolute disaster. (RELATED: Zion Williamson Will Not Play For Duke Tuesday Night Against Wake Forest)

As the clock hit zero, the Demon Deacons had a shot rim out from Chaundee Brown that would have won them the game. Watch the crazy video below.

Wake Forest was THIS CLOSE to its first win at Duke in 27 years ( @INFINITIUSA) pic.twitter.com/gbPjaI1PoH — ESPN (@espn) March 6, 2019

I’m not even a Duke fan. In fact, I hate them with a passion beyond words, but that ending even gave me a heart attack.

You really can’t get much closer to getting a win than that shot. The ball was halfway down, and then it just wasn’t. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

I don’t know if Coach K cut a deal with the devil or what, but there’s no reason that ball shouldn’t have gone in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Mar 5, 2019 at 9:27pm PST

Once again, the Blue Devils escaped a game they probably should have lost as Zion watches from the bench. I know I’ve said this many times at this point, but they need him back for the tournament.

They’re just not the same team since he got hurt. They should be beating teams like Wake Forest by about 30. Duke shouldn’t be winning because of missed buzzer-beaters. If Zion isn’t back by the start of the big dance, there’s no way you can have them winning it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionlw10) on Dec 21, 2018 at 3:02pm PST

You might disagree, but it’s 100 percent true.

