Coach K Says He’ll Be ‘Surprised’ If Zion Williamson Isn’t Ready For ACC Tournament

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is confident Zion Williamson will be ready for the ACC tournament next week.

The freshman star hasn’t played since he sprained his knee against UNC, and the Blue Devils haven’t looked the same ever since. Luckily, it sounds like he’ll be back soon. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

Still can’t believe this happened. Hope Zion is ok. pic.twitter.com/J4OYIe2vEz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) February 21, 2019

“He’s getting more confidence, and we just have to get him in shape. I don’t think he’ll be ready for [UNC] … but I would be surprised if he wasn’t ready by the ACC tournament,” Coach K told the media after beating Wake Forest Tuesday night, according to ESPN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Feb 21, 2019 at 3:03pm PST

Coach K better hope Zion is back by the ACC tournament. It’s abundantly clear to anybody with eyes that Duke isn’t the same with him sidelined. They’re just not. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

Instead of blowing out teams like Wake Forest, they’re barely beating them. That’s not a good sign.

If they can’t roll the Demon Deacons, then how the hell are they supposed to be an elite opponent? Chances are: they can’t.

You should be so upset right now if you’re a true college basketball fan. Zion was arguably the most entertaining guy in the sport to watch. We were all waiting to see what Coach K’s squad could do in March.

Now it looks like they won’t likely do anything as long as the freshman freak of nature doesn’t play. What a disappointing turn of events.

Hopefully, he’s back sooner than later.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter