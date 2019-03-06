Get The Best Air Mattress On The Market Available For A Fraction Of Its Normal Cost

Do you ever find yourself in need of extra space for guests to sleep? Maybe for a teen sleepover or relatives during the holidays? Whatever your needs, Amazon has a product that can help you house those extra guests. The Air Expect Twin Size Air Bed is an upgraded inflatable blow up mattress and it is on sale now for 37% less than retail. This mattress is better than the older comparable mattresses of this type because of its 19 inches of elevation, extra thick waterproof suede quilted top, built-in electric pump, and storage bag for when it is not in use. Additionally, it comes with a two-year warranty.

Amazon lists it as a #1 New Release. It has only been available since July 2018 and there are already 394 positive customer reviews. These reviews make up the 4.6-star rating. Some of the comments include “best air mattress I have ever slept on,” “tall and comfortable,” “stays inflated for a long time,” “quick to set up and good value,” and “this is a real bed.” The reviewers also say it is very easy to store.

The Air Expect company boasts enhanced duracoil technology with 21 internal air coils for added support, comfort and durability. According to the description, it has the capacity to hold up to 660 pounds. The suede quilted top also helps keep sheets in place while guests are sleeping. No comical noisy slide offs like its older predecessors. It is also quick and convenient to set up at the last minute. The built in high powered 120 volt AC electric pump quickly inflates and deflates the bed in approximately 5 minutes. This standard twin size version is 80 X 39 X 18 inches and the price is reduced from $119.99 to only $69.99. It is a steal at that price! Now is the time to pick up two or three of these mattresses. Keep one at home and have others for campers, cabins, and beach houses. Let your friends know so they can also take advantage of this great deal!

If you want something bigger, the queen size version is only $10 more. The bigger mattress is priced at $79.99 has 40 internal coils. It still inflates and deflates within 4.5 to 5.5 minutes. The Air Expect company even offers 24 professional service call center if you have questions. They are so sure you will love this, they offer a full refund within 30 days if you don’t love it.

This is a no brainer. Go to Amazon right now and take advantage of this amazing deal!

Shop Air Mattresses on sale now for almost 40 percent off

