Ivanka Shines In Peach-Colored Suit During Event At White House

Ivanka Trump definitely shined Wednesday when she showed up in a gorgeous peach-colored suit for a meeting at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve jacket and matching pants when she attended the first meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board with President Donald Trump.

She completed the great look with her hair pulled up into a loose bun and a dark red sash that tied the whole number together.

Trump's fashion sense is always incredible and she has proved that over and over again.

