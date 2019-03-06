Ivanka Shines In Peach-Colored Suit During Event At White House
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Ivanka Trump definitely shined Wednesday when she showed up in a gorgeous peach-colored suit for a meeting at the White House.
Senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (R) arrive for the first meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board with US President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 6, 2019. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump participates in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House State Dining Room in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. President Donald Trump holds hands with his daughter and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump as they participate in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House State Dining Room in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Apple CEO Tim Cook as White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump (R) looks on, during an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House State Dining Room in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks as Apple CEO Tim Cook and Ivanka Trump look on during a meeting with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board inside the State Dining Room on March 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump shakes the had of his daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump during a meeting with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board inside the State Dining Room of the White House on March 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump delivers remarks beside Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, far left, Apple CEO Tim Cook, left, Advisor Ivanka Trump, right, and Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, far right, during a meeting with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board inside the State Dining Room of the White House on March 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)
Check out this list of some of those unforgettable looks here.
U.S. President Donald Trump walks past his daughter and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump to participate in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House State Dining Room in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis