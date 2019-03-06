REPORT: Jon Gruden And The Raiders Are ‘All Over’ Kyler Murray

It looks like there are now two NFL teams locked in on Kyler Murray.

It’s already well-known that the Cardinals have a ton of interest in the former Oklahoma gunslinger. According to a Wednesday report from Clarence Hill Jr., Jon Gruden and the Raiders are “all over” Kyler Murray, too. (RELATED: Kyler Mur ray Measures In At Over 5’10” At The Combine)

Per sources, Jon Gruden is all over Kyler Murray. Redskins interested too. I guess those interviews weren’t so bad. We know the Cardinals love him — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 6, 2019

It really now looks like Murray won’t be sliding past fourth in the draft in April. The Cardinals have the first pick in the draft and the Raiders have the fourth.

If this report is true, then it looks there’s no chance he’s getting past the Raiders. Do you know what I think about that idea? I’m here for it, my friends. (RELATED: NFL Executive Reportedly Thinks Johnny Manziel Will Sign With The Raiders)

I’m here for every second of it.

Murray and Gruden together in Vegas would be entertainment gold. I might own a yacht by the time that journey wrapped itself up.

The amount of attention the organization would get when it moves to Las Vegas would be insane, which is only more reason to make me think Gruden might pull the trigger on the move.

We all know the Raiders coach loves attention. There’s no doubt about that at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oakland Raiders (@raiders) on Feb 28, 2019 at 8:02am PST

Stay tuned, folks. It looks like things are about to get a lot crazier.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter