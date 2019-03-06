Kate Middleton Wows In Emerald-Green Coat And Black Boots In BlackPool

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton absolutely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in pouring rain wearing a gorgeous green-coat/ black-boots combo during a trip to Blackpool, England.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves as she arrives in Blackpool on March 06, 2019 in Blackpool, England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were invited by Blackpool council to visit a street in Blackpool that demonstrates the housing problems faced in that town. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives in Blackpool on March 06, 2019 in Blackpool, England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were invited by Blackpool council to visit a street in Blackpool that demonstrates the housing problems faced in that town. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as incredible as ever as she rocked the emerald-colored coat and floral green dress that went down past her knees as she kept out of the rain with the help of a large black umbrella. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shelters from the rain beneath an umbrella as she arrives to visit Blackpool Tower in Blackpool, north-west England on March 6, 2019. (Photo credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives in Blackpool on March 06, 2019 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with her hair pulled back into a ponytail, black knee-high boots, a black scarf and bright green small clutch. Despite the rain, she truly looked fantastic. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles during a walkabout on March 06, 2019 in Blackpool, England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were invited by Blackpool council to visit a street in Blackpool that demonstrates the housing problems faced in that town. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles during a walkabout on March 06, 2019 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Middleton’s fashion sense is always right on point. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here.

