Kate Middleton Wows In Emerald-Green Coat And Black Boots In BlackPool

Kate Middleton absolutely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in pouring rain wearing a gorgeous green-coat/ black-boots combo during a trip to Blackpool, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as incredible as ever as she rocked the emerald-colored coat and floral green dress that went down past her knees as she kept out of the rain with the help of a large black umbrella. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the great look with her hair pulled back into a ponytail, black knee-high boots, a black scarf and bright green small clutch. Despite the rain, she truly looked fantastic. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Middleton’s fashion sense is always right on point. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here.