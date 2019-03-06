Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Will Stream In 7 International Markets

Fans of the hit show “Yellowstone” will now have access to it around multiple parts of the globe.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Monday:

Viacom’s Paramount Network International said Monday that it has acquired seasons 1 and 2 of Yellowstone, the hit drama that launched in 2018 on the U.S. version of the channel. The series, starring Kevin Costner, will premiere on Paramount Networks in the Nordics, Hungary and Poland in spring, followed by the U.K., Latin America, Spain and Italy. The show will also be available on the Paramount+ streaming service in select territories.

This is great news for a very simple reason. The more of the world introduced to this hit show, the better it will be for everybody.

I want everybody on this planet to consume themselves some “Yellowstone.” It’s one of the coolest shows that I’ve ever seen in my life. (RELATED: The ‘Yellowstone‘ Season One Finale Was Electric [SPOILERS])

Costner gave the performance of lifetime in the first season, and the rest of the cast was up there with him.

The Dutton family and their fight to control Montana is a thrilling ride on the Paramount Network. Now, more parts of the world will get to experience that journey, and that’s a good thing.

Imagine how excited people in different countries will be once they see the first episode. I’d sure give a lot to see the look on their faces. They’re about to learn a thing or two about the West, cowboys, ranching and sending some lead downrange.

There’s also no set date for season 2, but it should be at some point in 2019. Whenever I know, I’ll make sure to let all of you know.

Trust me, I absolutely can’t wait.

