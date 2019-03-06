Myles Garrett Sends Humorous Warning About Porn Star Mia Khalifa On Twitter

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett sent out a warning about Mia Khalifa late Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

The porn star posted a photo of herself lounging in bed with the caption, "Life is good." Redskins running back Derrius Guice quoted it and stated "same."

That was all Garrett needed to see in order to step in. He tweeted a GIF letting him know it was a trap.

My friends, this is a true gentleman move. We all know Khalifa's history when it comes to airing out athletes who shoot their shot. Yes, some push back, but Chad Kelly has gotten lit up multiple times.

It really does seem like her favorite thing in the world is to expose guys in her direct messages.

The world needs heroes like Garrett. We need a watchful protector out there protecting athletes from the imminent embarrassment that comes with shooting your shot with the adult film actress.

It just never appears to end well, and that’s a fact. You’d think by now, athletes would learn to just stay away.

I’m not saying she’s a bad person. She probably just finds it funny, but it’s just not a situation you want to get involved with if you’re a star athlete.

Stay on high alert, gentlemen! You never know what might happen when you slide into somebody’s DMs.

