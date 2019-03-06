Obama: ‘Scale Of Tragedy’ From Global Warming Is Unprecedented

Former President Barack Obama claimed at an event Tuesday that the “scale of tragedy” caused by global warming is unprecedented throughout history.

The 44th president visited Alberta, Canada, for a discussion on politics with Dave Kelly and urged Albertans to tackle climate change and global warming. (RELATED: Obama Touts Climate Change Legacy, Then Takes Credit For US Oil Boom)

“But what is indisputable is that the planet is getting warmer . . . and with the current pace we are on, the scale of tragedy that will consume humanity is something we have not seen in perhaps recorded history unless we do something about it,” Obama told the audience.

Obama predicted that the oceans could rise several feet, causing billions of people to move from the coastlines and putting entire cities underwater.

“The alternative is that we will do very well now, but by the time serving my grandkids are the age of your children — I don’t have grandkids in by the way, but some projections forward — but within your children’s lifetime we can have a — a really chaotic situation that is hard to reverse,” he asserted.

Democrats are now addressing climate change with increased fervor and have made dire predictions about the future of the world. New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested that the world would end in 12 years if nothing is done to combat global warming.

Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey introduced the Green New Deal, a sweeping bill to address climate change that, among other things, suggested retrofitting every building in the country.

