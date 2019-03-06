Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Fellow Democrats Of Engaging In Racist Trope For Supporting ICE

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped fellow Democrats for condemning comments made by Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar that were perceived by many to be anti-Semitic. She also accused moderates in her party of engaging in racist tropes by voting for an amendment to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Ocasio-Cortez reinvigorated an inter-party squabble over support for the agency, while defending her friend and fellow freshman congresswoman during an early morning tweet storm Wednesday. (RELATED: CNN, MSNBC Ignore Ocasio-Cortez’s Alleged FEC Violation)

If we’re so concerned about implied tropes, why aren’t we concerned about this one? Where was the concern last week when 26 Dems voted for a GOP amendment to expand ICE powers rooted in the racist + false trope that Latino immigrants are more dangerous than US born citizens? https://t.co/KNzRDWJH4z — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 6, 2019



Ocasio-Cortez was targeting the 26 House Democrats who voted for a Republican amendment to a gun control bill that would alert ICE when an illegal immigrant attempts to purchase a firearm. Ocasio-Cortez, who favors abolishing ICE, also said that the premise of a proposed wall at the southern border is based in racism.

“The entire PREMISE of a wall is not based in fact. It’s based in a racist + non-evidence based trope that immigrants are dangerous,” she said. “Yet some Dems are willing to ‘compromise’ & spend BILLIONS on a trope because we’ve accepted some kinds of racism as realpolitik in America.”

Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly lashed out at moderate Democrats during a closed door meeting last week, and encouraged Democrats in Congress to stick together on key pieces of legislation.

In the meeting, Ocasio-Cortez reportedly threatened to “alert progressive activists when Democrats are voting with the GOP on these motions.”

