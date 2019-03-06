Pacman Jones Allegedly Cussed Out Police Officers, Called Them ‘Crackers’

Your first name

Pacman Jones apparently didn’t handle his recent arrest too well.

The former Bengals star and current free agent was taken into custody in Indiana after he allegedly flipped out at a casino for being accused of “capping bets” last week. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and intimidation. We now have more details, and they’re not great. (RELATED: NFL Star Pacman Jones Arrested At Casino On Multiple Charges)

TMZ reported the following Tuesday on his alleged actions during his arrest:

While the agents were handing Jones over to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Dept., Jones managed to break out of custody and tried to make a run for it … but he was ultimately subdued by officers. After he was recaptured, Jones continued to cuss out the cops — saying, “F*ck you,” “Suck my d*ck” and “You’re a bunch of crackers.” Another officer claims Jones also said, “Suck my d*ck, n***er.”

If the allegations against Jones are true, would a single person on the planet be surprised? I really don’t think so.

In fact, I’d be surprised if Jones just casually allowed himself to get put into handcuffs. He has a bit of a history causing problems. You could even argue it’s part of his brand.

At the same time, I really hope there’s body camera footage from his arrest. Allegedly making a run for it while calling the police officers “crackers” and telling them to perform oral sex on you is laugh-out-loud funny.

Even without the bad language, the visual in my mind of Jones taking off through a casino to avoid capture is hilarious.

According to the same TMZ report, he’s due back in court later this month on a grand total of eight charges. Never change, Pacman! Never change!

P.S.: I’m going to go ahead and guess there aren’t exactly a ton of teams rushing to sign him at the current moment. I could be wrong, but I doubt it.

