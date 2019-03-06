PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Get A Big Win Over Iowa Thursday Night

Wisconsin needs to rock Iowa Thursday night.

My Badgers are 20-9, have been grinding through the end of their schedule and they need to beat Iowa. A win at home against the Hawkeyes on senior night would likely solidify our position as a top six seed. That means we need to bring it.

Everybody knows that Iowa's team is tough as hell. They're 21-8 and will present a whole bunch of problems for my guys.

Doesn’t matter. We don’t retreat. We just reload. That’s what we’re going to do tonight. We’re going to maul the Hawkeyes. They’re going to want to be anywhere else on the planet than Madison.

I'm sure the Hawkeyes will enter the stadium with plenty of hype as they take the court against Ethan Happ, Brad Davison, Khalil Iverson, Nathan Reuvers and the rest of the squad. I have no doubt they're coming in with the mindset that they're leaving with a victory.

Well, I have some bad news for them. That’s simply not going to happen.

Plus, you know we’re not losing on senior night. We’re going to send Ethan Happ, Iverson and Charlie Thomas out on top.

Make sure to tune in at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN to watch my Badgers brutalize the Hawkeyes on the court. Trust me, it’s going to get ugly.

Go, Badgers, go!

