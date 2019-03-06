R. Kelly Arrested For Alleged Unpaid Child Support

Chicago police have arrested R. Kelly for allegedly not paying the roughly $161,000 he owed his ex-wife in child support.

Kelly had until 10 a.m. CT on March 6 to cough up the approximately $166,000, according to TMZ. That deadline has passed and Kelly has been taken back to jail.

BREAKING: R. Kelly has been taken into custody after appearing at a child support hearing. He was out on bail over sexual abuse charges from 4 women, 3 of whom were underage at the time. pic.twitter.com/DYFP8n459K — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 6, 2019

Back in February, a judge found Kelly in contempt for not keeping up with his child support payments. Kelly has been required to pay his ex-wife around $20,000 per month since 2009, but has allegedly stopped making the payments sometime last year.

According to TMZ, the R&B singer actually owes almost $200,000 in child support, but was only required to pay the $160K to stay out of jail. The cost covers education and health care for all three children he shares with his ex-wife according to a TMZ report published Feb. 22. (RELATED: R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriends Open Up To CBS)

Kelly has been accused of having sexually abusive relationships with four different women, three of whom were underage at the time. Kelly pleaded “not guilty” to 10 sexual abuse charges on Feb. 25. Kelly was released from jail that night after a Chicago woman paid his $100,000 bail.

Kelly recently was seen talking about his kids in a CBS interview with Gayle King. He told King that all he wanted was a relationship with his kids, but hadn’t paid any of the child support owed at that point.