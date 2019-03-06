R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriends Open Up To CBS

R. Kelly’s girlfriends have spoken out in support of R. Kelly in an exclusive interview with CBS’s Gayle King.

The full interview with Jocelyn Savage, 23, and Azriel Clary, 21, is set to air Friday. CBS posted a preview of the interview on Twitter. Watch below.

WATCH: @GayleKing spoke to Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary about living with R. Kelly and their estranged relationship with their families. It made them very emotional. We’ll bring you more of their interview, tomorrow only on @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/R9IWQmy8RR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

In the interview, Clary is seen crying. When King asks her why she is crying, she responds, “I’m crying because you guys don’t know the truth. You guys are believing some f**king facade that our parents are saying. This is all f**king lies for money, and if you can’t see that, you’re ignorant and you’re stupid.”

Savage also has told her parents that she is not being held hostage by Kelly in a new audio recording, Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday.

“I have told you guys a million, million times that I am okay where I am and I’m happy, so I just really want to let you know that,” Savage said. “You just need to stop it. Like I said millions of times mom, I’m not held hostage.” (RELATED: R. Kelly Investigation Reportedly Expanded To Include Human Trafficking Probe)

WATCH: R. Kelly addressed his current relationship with the two young women who live with him at his home in Chicago, 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage and 21-year-old Azriel Clary. Their parents believe Kelly has brainwashed their daughters.https://t.co/pPZcw2pbmc pic.twitter.com/IbH3PjbSVx — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

In Kelly’s interview with CBS, he talks about his relationship with the two girls and claims that their parents pushed the girls to Kelly.

King asks Kelly if Clary and Savage’s parents “handed” the girls to him. He responds, “Absolutely. Are the cameras still going? Absolutely.”

Kelly has pleaded “not guilty” to 10 sexual abuse charges. He is due back in court March 22.