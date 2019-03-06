Rep. Rashida Tlaib To Introduce Impeachment Resolution Against Trump

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the freshman congresswoman announced Wednesday.

Surrounded by impeachment activists on Capitol Hill, Tlaib announced at a press conference her intention to introduce the resolution later this month. In announcing the resolution, Tlaib claimed a mandate from the 2018 midterms, where Democrats took back control of the House of Representatives. (RELATED: Another Dem Senator Criticizes Rep. Tlaib For Profane Comments)



“We saw record turnout in an election year, where people wanted to elect a jury that would begin the impeachment proceedings to Donald Trump,” Tlaib said, according to The Hill. “We want to work on these economic justice issues, racial justice issues and everything. But guess what? There is a wall there, and a constitutional crisis that is not going to [let us] do our jobs as American Congress members to push a lot of these agendas forward.”

Tlaib has previously made clear her desire to remove the president from office, promising just hours after being sworn into Congress that she would “impeach the motherf****r.” (RELATED: Rep. Tlaib May Have Violated Campaign Finance Rules With Post-Election Salary)

Tlaib has also come under fire for actions and statements perceived by many to be anti-Semitic. In 2006, she wrote a column for a Nation of Islam publication, which was founded by Louis Farrakhan. During her 2018 campaign, Tlaib fundraised with Abdel-qader Maher, who has been accused as an anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist. She is also a supporter of the movement to Boycott, Divest, and Sanction Israel (BDS).

Follow William Davis on Twitter