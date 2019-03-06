Trump Calls House Dems’ Response To Omar’s Alleged Anti-Semitism ‘Shameful’

President Donald Trump criticized House Democrats on Wednesday for their handling of the allegations of anti-Semitism levied against Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“It is shameful that House Democrats won’t take a stronger stand against Anti-Semitism in their conference,” Trump tweeted. “Anti-Semitism has fueled atrocities throughout history and it’s inconceivable they will not act to condemn it!”

It is shameful that House Democrats won’t take a stronger stand against Anti-Semitism in their conference. Anti-Semitism has fueled atrocities throughout history and it’s inconceivable they will not act to condemn it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2019



Omar ruffled feathers with comments she made last regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict and the “dual loyalty” she feels like members of Congress have to the Jewish nation. Many of her colleagues, including some on the Foreign Affairs Committee with her, have condemned her statements. (RELATED: Omar Facing More Accusations Of Anti-Semitism)

In response, House Democrats proposed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism that was scheduled to come to a vote on Wednesday, but it was delayed. It was also reported that Omar’s name was not actually mentioned in the text of the document. There are reports that new language was added to condemn Islamophobia as well.

Multiple Republicans, such as Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania, and Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, have called for Omar to be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Despite their calls, Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said Tuesday that he was against her removal.

Trump criticized Omar for previous comments she made last month, accusing the pro-Israel lobby of buying congressional support for Israel. (RELATED: Omar Releases Statement After Backlash Surrounding Tweet Accusing AIPAC Of Buying Israel Support)

In response, the president called for her resignation or at least her removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Follow Mike on Twitter