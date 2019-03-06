Univision Reporter Calls Tucker ‘Racist’ On His Own Show. Tucker Responds As You’d Imagine

Tucker Carlson promptly shut down Univision reporter Enrique Acevedo after he asserted that the Fox News host’s argument was racist, during a Wednesday debate about the southern border on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“That’s where the racist comes in to play, maybe immigrants are coming from Latin America,” Acevedo argued. “Keep conflating with crime and economic hardship every time in your show when we talk about immigration, have your images of dangerous gangs.”

Tucker responded, effectively shutting down the Univision reporter.

“I’m not trying to use vulgarity on the air,” Carlson said. “It takes a lot of chutzpah, doesn’t it, to come into someone’s country illegally, break their laws and use their social services. That takes guts, doesn’t it? You are doing that to me right now. I’m a racist.” (RELATED: Tucker Asked Jorge Ramos How Many Immigrants He Planned To Take In, It Got Awkward Fast)

“It’s been a very generous country for a long time and this kind of abuse makes Americans more cynical and less generous,” Carlson continued. “And so if you want immigration to continue to enrich this country, you have to get into control. Quit calling them racist. It’s tiresome.”