Walls Across America: Luke Skywalker’s Massive Wall

Reporters with The Daily Caller traveled to Hollywood, California to take a look at the massive walls that protect celebrity mansions, and this time the Force was with them.

While many Hollywood celebrities are opposed to President Donald Trump’s wall, many use a similar barrier to protect their own homes. Mark Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars,” lives behind a giant wall. Hamill has been a staunch critic of Trump and his border policy, but when it comes to his own home, this Jedi is all about building a wall. (RELATED: ‘The Last Jedi’ Is Full Of Weak Male Characters And Steeped In Politically Correct Orthodoxy)

NOW CHECK OUT the Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow William Davis on Twitter