AAF Co-Founder Bill Polian Says The League Is ’50 Percent Done’ With Due Diligence On Johnny Manziel

AAF co-founder Bill Polian has opened up about the league’s interest in Johnny Manziel. Don’t expect any moves soon.

Ever since the Texas A&M Heisman-winner got tossed out of the Canadian Football League (CFL), there has been talk about what his future would include, and a stint in the AAF seemed like a likely option. However, the league sounds like it’s far from done with its due diligence researching Manziel. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Shows Off Arm Strength Amid Uncertain Football Future)

“We had what I would characterize as feelers from people close to him. We are in the process of going through our due diligence. That’s, I would say, probably 50 percent done,” Polian told the media Wednesday, according to Greg Luca.

Well, with only a couple weeks left in the season, this pretty much shuts the door on Manziel playing in the Alliance of American Football league. If they’re only 50 percent done researching him, then I see no situation where he signs in the Alliance of American Football for the 2019 season. (RELATED: NFL Executive Reportedly Thinks Johnny Manziel Will Sign With The Raiders)

That makes me believe him heading to the XFL has a more likely outcome.

In my mind, the AAF has kind of handled this whole situation pretty poorly. Getting Manziel would have been great for TV ratings, and he would have immediately been the biggest name in the league.

Instead, it looks like they’re taking their sweet time. The longer he waits, the higher the chances he goes to the XFL.

The AAF has done well so far. The league appears to be working, but not jumping on Manziel much quicker was foolish.

