Be Prepared For A Car Crash With This Emergency Safety Device

Car accidents can happen when you least expect them. Be prepared for an emergency with the Rescue A6 Emergency 6-in-1 Car Safety Device. The tool includes more than your average accident kit with features that help you escape your vehicle quickly. The multifunctional device is on sale for almost 20% off today.

This car safety must have device is on sale for just $18

A serious crash requires more than just a spare tire and a flashlight. The Rescue A6 Emergency 6-in-1 Car Safety Device includes an apparatus to cut your seatbelt in case the buckle doesn’t release. You can also use it to break your car’s window with one tap. The price has been reduced from $26.95 to $21.95.

If you’re stuck in the middle of nowhere with no way to contact first responders, use the Rescue A6 Emergency 6-in-1 Car Safety Device to charge your phone. A regular flashlight might not be enough to flag down a passing car, making the red light beacon included in the 130-lumen flashlight essential. Peace of mind is priceless so this 6-in-1 device is the perfect gift for the new driver in your life.

Be prepared for an accident when you buy the Rescue A6 Emergency 6-in-1 Car Safety Device in the Daily Caller shop today. The price has been reduced from $26.95 to $21.95. Save an additional 15% with the discount code SEMIANNUAL bringing the final price to $18.66.

Like this deal? Check out this trending digital security subscription, too!

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.