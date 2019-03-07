Watch A Massive Bison Charge People On Snowmobiles In Terrifying Video

Some people on snowmobiles got the scare of a lifetime thanks to a massive bison.

KOKH Fox 25 in Oklahoma shared a terrifying video Tuesday of the snowmobilers in Yellowstone National Park, and it’s already been viewed more than three million times. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Watch it below. It is absolutely jarring.

That is terrifying on every single level. As somebody who used to live out in Montana, I can speak from experience that the wildlife out there is no joke.

The last thing you want to find yourself staring down outside of a grizzly is probably a massive bison. Those things will mess you up if you get in their way.

If that bison wanted to, it could have easily crushed any of those snowmobiles.

These people should consider themselves very lucky. If I was in their shoes, I would have gone out, bought a bunch of beer, cracked them open and toasted to still being alive.

Again, for those of you who might not know, these people were in a ton of danger. Hell, they might not even have realized it themselves, but they absolutely were.

What a close call. Sound off in the comments if you’ve ever had a close call out in the wild.