Brie Larson Will Star In TV Show About The CIA

Brie Larson has a new TV show coming out with Apple about the CIA, and it sounds interesting.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Wednesday afternoon:

The drama is based on the real-life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox and her upcoming memoir Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. The series is described as a provocative and contemporary look at a young woman’s journey in the CIA, told through the prism of her closest relationships. The book, from publishers Knopf, is due out Oct. 15.

Say whatever you want about Larson, but I’m willing to watch anything involving the CIA. At the very least, I’m going to give it a chance. “Jack Ryan” is about the CIA, and it’s also one of the better shows of the past few years. (RELATED: Amazon’s Hit Show ‘Jack Ryan’ Gets Renewed For A Third Season)

The CIA easily provides lots of great content, especially if it involves true stories.

We also know that Larson is an elite acting talent. Something tells me that combining her with Apple in a show about the CIA will yield positive results.

Obviously, there’s no way to know for sure until it gets released. The book it’s based on won’t even be out for several more months. So, I guess we’re kind of in a holding pattern until we have some idea what the story is about.

However, I’ll go on record and say it’s incredibly easy to make a successful film or show about the intelligence community.

It’s shrouded in mystery, which allows you do pretty much do anything you want. People are intrigued by stuff like that. Trust me, I’m just your average American, and I could watch hours of CIA-related content.

Stay tuned for more updates when we have them. You know I’ll keep all of you guys in the loop.

