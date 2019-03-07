Cindy Crawford’s Son Has Been Charged With DUI. Here’s What We Know

Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber, has been charged with driving under the influence after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly drunk driving.

The supermodel and husband Rande Gerber’s 19-year-old son was charged Thursday by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office who filed two counts against Gerber—one count for a DUI and another for driving with a blood alcohol content at .08, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Presley (@presleygerber) on Dec 4, 2018 at 10:04am PST

Both of the charges are considered misdemeanors. If convicted, Crawford’s son is looking at up to six months in jail and a 1,000 fine.

However, as the outlet noted, considering this is Gerber’s first offense the judge will most likely come down easier on him.

As previously reported, authorities pulled over Presley the day after New Year’s Day for allegedly speeding through the streets of Beverly Hills with his Tesla. Police said Gerber allegedly smelled very strongly of alcohol and failed to pass a field sobriety test. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Presley (@presleygerber) on Sep 2, 2018 at 3:22pm PDT

Crawford’s son’s lawyer, Scott Spindel, previously stated that his client took the allegations very seriously.

Gerber along with his sister, Kai Gerber, both got their mom’s genes and have both been following in their supermodel mom’s incredible footsteps, becoming well-known in the fashion world.