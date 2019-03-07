Conor McGregor Says ‘Rematch’ Against Floyd Mayweather Will Be ‘Interesting’

Conor McGregor hinted Wednesday on Twitter about a boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

The Irish-born UFC star quoted tweeted a video from the match analyzing the fight, and ended his caption with, "Great boxing fight! A rematch will be interesting no doubt."

I spoiled it with the rush right hook here. The angle was made. He was in the dirt. I just had to set correctly into my feet and fire. Rushing the right hook I lost balance on my back hand.

Great boxing fight!

A rematch will be interesting no doubt. https://t.co/bYVWhOjKO4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 6, 2019

It wouldn't surprise me one bit if there was a rematch. Mayweather is all about money, so is McGregor, and we all know UFC President Dana White is a great businessman.

If there's cash on the table, then you better believe a rematch will always be an option. Besides, the first boxing bout was incredibly entertaining.

I would have no problem seeing if McGregor could even the score after losing the first time around.

However, before McGregor worries about boxing Mayweather again for another massive payday, he might want to focus on getting another win in the UFC.

He lost his last fight in the octagon to Khabib, and we all know how crazy that fight was at the end.

Conor McGregor v Khabib The ending What the heck!! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/DyJswVbcXd — Bin Veto (@binveto) October 7, 2018

My guess is that McGregor has at least two UFC fights ahead of him before there will be any serious discussion about a rematch with the legendary boxer.

White wants him in the octagon and to return to being the face of the UFC. There’s no question at all about that.

