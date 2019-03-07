Democrat Anti-Hate Resolution Passes House

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to pass a Democrat-authored non-binding resolution condemning bigotry of all kinds.

Intended as a resolution to rebuke anti-Semitism following allegedly anti-Semitic remarks made by Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar last week, the measure passed with 407 yays and 23 nays. Only Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King voted present on the resolution, which included condemnation of bigotry against Jews and Muslims. (RELATED: Dems Add More Groups To ‘Anti-Hate’ Resolution At Last Minute)

All the no votes were Republican members, who said the resolution was watered down from its original intent as a measure exclusively targeted against anti-Semitism. Additionally, Republicans wanted to see Omar named in the resolution, like King was when he was rebuked last January in a disapproval resolution of white supremacy.(RELATED: Democratic Rebuke Against Anti-Semitism Becomes Resolution Against Everything Else)

The final text reads in part:

Whereas white supremacists in the United States have exploited and continue to exploit bigotry and weaponize hate for political gain, targeting traditionally persecuted peoples, including African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, and others with verbal attacks, incitement, and violence;

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib was pleased with the resolution, telling The Daily Caller, “I worked on racial justice issues for decades and this is amazing to be able to at least try to come together. One of my black pastors in Detroit says we’re a community that is not divided, but disconnected, and this is how we can connect and say, ‘Look, we’re going to stand against all forms of hate.'”

Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, however, voted against the resolution and told reporters after the vote that he was disappointed with the final resolution.

“I give people a lot more credit — people are paying attention to what’s going on in Washington right now with this situation. They know what we did in January,” Zeldin said when asked if he was concerned that Republicans who voted no on the resolution could be attacked for their vote.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise voted for the resolution but criticized Omar’s statement’s afterward.

“I voted in favor of today’s resolution because we must all take a strong stand against hatred and bigotry wherever we see it, and I’m glad this resolution makes that clear. However, a watered-down condemnation of hate does little to alleviate the hurt caused by Rep. Omar’s continuous anti-Semitic rhetoric and beliefs,” he said.

Scalise added, “This diluted condemnation only highlights the real problem in the Democrat caucus: Speaker Pelosi awarded a known anti-Semite with a coveted spot on the Foreign Affairs Committee. The House has now voted twice in the first two months of the House Democrat Majority to condemn hateful ideology in response to Rep. Omar’s remarks, yet Speaker Pelosi has not removed Rep. Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.”

Democrats’ legislative agenda this week, which includes a bill related to elections, campaign finance and ballot access, stalled over arguments within their own caucus about the kind of language that would be included in the resolution. This bill, H.R. 1 is expected to go to the floor on Friday.

Follow Kerry on Twitter

Kerry Picket is a host on SiriusXM Patriot 125