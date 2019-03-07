Democrats Are At War With Themselves And Reality

The show today is about the fight within the Democratic Party over anti-Semitism in their ranks and the reality on the southern border. Plus Democrats are afraid to debate on Fox News and Alex Trebek announced he has cancer. We get into all of it.

Listen to the show:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is unable to muster enough Democratic Party support to simply condemn anti-Semitism. The party that was outraged and demanded apologies when people answered “all lives matter” when asked if they though black lives matter, is now poised to condemn all forms of hate because they can’t simply renounce repeated anti-Semitism expressed by one of their own members, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. There’s been lots of fighting and attacks by more radical Democrats on Pelosi for giving into right-wing demands. Also, there’s a bunch of requests from other Democrats to have their grievance added to the list of things to be condemned. It’s gotten really crazy.

There were a couple of hearings Wednesday on Capital Hill dealing with the crisis on the southern border. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen testified that the U.S. is on track for 1 million illegal aliens entering the country this year, which will overwhelm the system. And Democrats insist this is not an emergency. Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Kevin McAleenan warned of the increase in crossings and the flow of drugs, but Sen. Richard Blumenthal would have none of it. No matter what facts he was presented with by the head of the CBP, Blumenthal simply returned to Democratic talking points. We have the unbelievable audio.

Tom Perez, the head of the Democratic National Committee, announced Wednesday that they would not allow Fox News to host any of the Democratic Party primary debates because they’re too biased. Instead, they’ll stick to the left-wing activists at MSNBC and CNN. It’s unclear who is surprised by this, but it’s cowardly and not surprising in the least.

Finally, “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but told fans he plans to fight it and win because he still has 3 years left on his contract. To honor the man who’s been a part of all of our lives for decades, we have a couple of audio clips from classic Jeopardy that are hilarious.

