Dems Add More Groups To ‘Anti-Hate’ Resolution At Last Minute

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The House Democrat resolution intended to condemn anti-Semitism was later expanded to rebuke other forms of bigotry against different people, but Democrats found themselves adding even more groups after an initial draft of the resolution went public a couple of hours before the scheduled vote. (RELATED: Democratic Rebuke Against Anti-Semitism Becomes Resolution Against Everything Else)

The first draft of the non-binding resolution stated:

Whereas white supremacists in the United States have exploited and continue to exploit bigotry and weaponize hate for political gain, targeting traditionally persecuted peoples, including African Americans, Native Americans, and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, immigrants, and others with verbal attacks, incitement, and violence;

The latest incarnation of the non-binding resolution now says:

Whereas white supremacists in the United States have exploited and continue to exploit bigotry and weaponize hate for political gain, targeting traditionally persecuted peoples, including African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, and others with verbal attacks, incitement, and violence;

Democrats argued over the language of the resolution among their own caucus since Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar made allegedly anti-Semitic remarks over a week ago, prompting pressure from Republicans, Jewish groups and within their own caucus. (RELATED: Dems Attempt To Show Unity After Delay Of Anti-Semitism Resolution)

The resolution also rebukes other historic forms of bigotry against the Japanese and Catholics.

