Deployed High School Coach Surprises Students With Homecoming

A beloved teacher and coach who has been deployed in Afghanistan surprised his students Monday with a homecoming at Northridge High School in Utah.

The students were told they were going to have a guest speaker but instead were surprised with the appearance of National Guard Cpt. Andrew Olson, who coaches basketball and football at the high school.

Watch the full video below:

Olson’s wife was there for the surprise as well. She told Good Morning America, “With being a teacher, coach and in the military, he loves to serve others. He gets the most pride and excitement when he helps people accomplish something.” (RELATED: Soldiers’ Remains Returned Home To US From North Korea)

His students were overcome with disbelief and excitement. One of the boys, Aaron Tanner, told GMA, “He’s taught me so much about hard work and commitment, he showed that he really cared about my team and their successes. He set a great example by committing to serving our country.”

Beloved deployed teacher and coach shocks his students with surprise homecoming from Afghanistan! https://t.co/zRpRNqHQg1 pic.twitter.com/9KzYpx7oLr — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 7, 2019

His wife said Olson loves his students just as much as they love him. “He loves them. They’re like his little brothers or kids,” she told GMA. “He’s a tough coach, very stern and expects a lot but I think it helps the kids respect him because they know he does it from love.”

Olson had been deployed in Afghanistan for the past five months.