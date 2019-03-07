Model Elly Mayday Passed Away From Ovarian Cancer
Canadian Model Elly Mayday passed away last Friday after her struggle with ovarian cancer.
Mayday began feeling sick when she was just 25 years old. She continuously went to the doctor and was turned away with pain pills and suggestions that she lose weight, People originally reported.
“The doctor told me to work my core,” Mayday told People in 2015. “We’re undermined being younger, being women. I started to realize no one is going to help me unless I help myself.” After requesting doctors to look further, a CT scan revealed an ovarian cyst. The cyst turned out to be stage 3 Ovarian Cancer. (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Says She Is In Modeling To ‘Represent Jesus’ In The Industry)
The model’s family announced her death on March 1 on her social media accounts.
Elly Mayday’s given name was Ashley Shandrel Luther. She was born on April 15, 1988 in Saskatchewan, Canada. Ashley was deeply loved by her family in Canada and in Germany. . . Ashley was a country girl at heart who had a passion for life that was undeniable. She dreamed of making an impact on people’s lives. She achieved this through the creation of Elly Mayday which allowed her to connect with all of you. Her constant support and love from her followers held a special place in her heart. . . Ashely passed away on Friday, March 1st at 5:14pm. You all inspired Ashley and we hope she did the same for you. Feel free to share your positive thoughts and memories below. . . love and light, . Ashely’s loving family
Mayday was an activist for body positivity in the modeling industry, becoming one of the first “curvy” models to gain success in the industry.
Most people never think they will be the one that get the illness, is in the car accident or the one that has to face a huge hurdle in life. Except me. When I was little, like 7 or 8 I remember sitting out on one of my fav oak trees in my farm. I envisioned talking and teaching massive stadiums full of people about what I had been through. Although I didn’t know what “it” would be, in a way I’ve always been looking for that opportunity to help people. My choice to be public and try and share my strength was imminent. Helping is how I justify my time here is well spent. I’m lucky I have been able to combine it with the fun career of modeling, cause that’s also very me (hah no surprise) I appreciate everyone who lets me know I’ve made a difference, with my advice, my sharing, my photos and just my general approach to a real tough situation. Makes that girl on the oak tree feel pretty complete.
“You all inspired Ashley and we hope she did the same for you,” they added.