Model Elly Mayday Passed Away From Ovarian Cancer

Canadian Model Elly Mayday passed away last Friday after her struggle with ovarian cancer.

Mayday began feeling sick when she was just 25 years old. She continuously went to the doctor and was turned away with pain pills and suggestions that she lose weight, People originally reported.

“The doctor told me to work my core,” Mayday told People in 2015. “We’re undermined being younger, being women. I started to realize no one is going to help me unless I help myself.” After requesting doctors to look further, a CT scan revealed an ovarian cyst. The cyst turned out to be stage 3 Ovarian Cancer. (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Says She Is In Modeling To ‘Represent Jesus’ In The Industry)

The model’s family announced her death on March 1 on her social media accounts.

They wrote, “She dreamed of making an impact on people’s lives. She achieved this through the creation of Elly Mayday which allowed her to connect with all of you.”

Mayday was an activist for body positivity in the modeling industry, becoming one of the first “curvy” models to gain success in the industry.

“You all inspired Ashley and we hope she did the same for you,” they added.