Fox News Defended CNN Against The White House — CNN Didn’t Return The Favor Over DNC Ban

When CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins was removed from an event at the White House last July after shouting a series of questions at President Donald Trump, Fox News stood in “strong solidarity” with her and her network. But despite the DNC banning Fox News from hosting Democratic debates, CNN has yet to defend its fellow news network.

“We stand in strong solidarity with CNN for the right to full access for our journalists as part of a free and unfettered press,” Fox News president Jay Wallace told TheWrap via statement. Fox News anchor Bret Baier also tweeted his support.

As a member of the White House Press pool- @FoxNews stands firmly with @CNN on this issue and the issue of access https://t.co/TFwfLQtP9h — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) July 25, 2018

Similarly, when CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta’s White House press pass was suspended last November after he refused to give his microphone to an intern during a press conference, Fox News was quick to defend its fellow news network over what it considered a fundamental press freedom, and even filed an amicus brief on CNN’s behalf.

“FOX News supports CNN in its legal effort to regain its White House reporter’s press credential,” read the Fox News statement. “We intend to file an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court. Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized. While we don’t condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the President and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access and open exchanges for the American people.”

However, though DNC Chairman Tom Perez announced that Fox News would not be allowed to host any of the 2020 Democratic Party primary debates, CNN has yet to reciprocate in kind. (RELATED: Trump Weighs In After DNC Says Fox News Can’t Host Primary Debate)

CNN anchor Brian Stelter tweeted that Fox News is “mostly defined by its opinion division, where hosts and guests demonize Democrats from morning til night.”

Yes, Fox has a news division. But Fox is mostly defined by its opinion division, where hosts and guests demonize Democrats from morning til night. And people at Fox know that. There was a town hall with Clinton and Sanders in 16, but Fox hasn’t held a Dem primary debate since 04. pic.twitter.com/fDYK5ApUfn — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 6, 2019

“We have seen the beyond cozy relationship with people like Sean Hannity and other of the opinion hosts on that network,” said CNN correspondent Ana Navarro on Wednesday. “So I think it’s a — and after the ‘New Yorker’ piece, it’s not irrational, it’s not illogical for the DNC to wonder and suspect that they can’t get a fair shake from FOX News, or they will be set up.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper, at least, seemed to question the move Wednesday:

“There are plenty of people who watch Fox News, and there are responsible journalists who could ask questions,” said the CNN host. “I mean, Chris Wallace is a tough interview, Bret Baier, I mean why….why….does this make sense to you that the DNC would do this?”

However, at time of publication, there is no official statement from CNN regarding the Fox News Democratic debate ban.

