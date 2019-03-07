A Movie Is Being Made About Genie Bouchard’s Super Bowl Date Bet

Genie Bouchard’s Super Bowl date bet is coming to the big screen.

The Canadian tennis star famously accepted a bet to go on a date with a man if the Patriots came back to beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl. Well, they did, and Bouchard was true to her word with the bet with John Goehrke. Not only did they go on one date, but saw each other several times after the fact. Now, their story is going big time.

Deadline reported the following Wednesday afternoon:

Fox 2000 has picked up Jonathan A. Abrams’ romantic comedy film pitch inspired by the true story of how a random guy scored a date with tennis player and 2014 Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard after winning a Super Bowl bet. … The film version centers on dating and love in the modern digital age, asking if a relationship born on social media can survive the glare of the public eye. Bouchard will serve as an executive producer.

First off, this is awesome for Bouchard and the guy. Good for them. It was a fun story at the time, and the two of them seemed to vibe well.

Bouchard really does seem like a legit person. Any woman willing to go on a date with a complete stranger over a bet is good in our book, especially if she's famous.

However, do you have any idea how many guys I heard tell me they were just gonna start tweeting at women for dates. More than I could ever have counted. That garbage wasn't funny.

Just because it worked with Bouchard doesn't mean it's a great idea for every other woman on the planet. Not all women are that chill, and that's a fact.

Finally, “asking if a relationship born on social media can survive the glare of the public eye” is a simple question. The answer is almost certainly no.

Prove me wrong, but I’m not holding my breath.

