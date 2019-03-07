Celebrate Hailey Clauson’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Hailey Clauson’s birthday Thursday.

In honor of the 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's day, we searched the internet to find her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet to date.

Born in Thousand Oaks, California, the super model was first discovered during an open casting call at the age of 14-years-old by the famous Ford Models agency.

Soon she found herself modeling for such well-known fashion houses as Calvin Klein, Zac Posen and Gucci, just to name a few.

However, it wasn't until she got the opportunity to appear in the annual swimsuit issue in 2015 in which she posed nude wearing body paint that she became a celebrity. Her appearances in the swimsuit magazine over the years are definitely can't miss. You can check out some of those memorable moments here.

But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this new year is her greatest year yet. Happy Birthday, Hailey!