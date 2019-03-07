Its Still Cold Outside But You Can Warm Up With This Deal On A Heated Hoodie

For some parts of the country, winter is harsh and unforgiving. Even after it stops snowing, wind chill and cold temperatures make having a good quality coat a must. But even the best coats sometimes help to keep us warm. But what if there was a way to ensure that we remain nice and toasty no matter how cold it gets?

Enter Ororo, one of the premier brands in men’s and women’s winter jackets. Aside from providing a slick relaxed look, Ororo jackets and hoodies are famous for their technological ability to quite literally “heat you up” on demand.

Yes, you read that right, these jackets and hoodies work like hand warmers, using carbon fiber heating elements to heat across your chest, and back and keep you warm. The sweatshirt has four heating setting meaning you can control exactly how warm your sweatshirt gets (high, medium, low, or none). For the best and warmest practices, Ororo reccomends wearing this hoodie under your favorite jacket so that the hoodie can better trap heat, but it works at least as good as a normal jacket regardless.

And don’t worry, just because this sweatshirt is tech-savvy does not mean that you need to treat it special when you comes to washing, as these hoodies are easily machine washable.

These hoodies normally retail closer to $150 but for a limited time you can get this heated hoodie for just $120 with free prime shipping.

