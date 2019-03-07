Alex Trebek Is Remaining Positive After Cancer Diagnosis

Alex Trebek announced his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer Wednesday on Jeopardy. His message was that of hope and vigor, promising to fight the disease and overcome the challenging survival statistics.

His message was consistent with his attitude on the show “Jeopardy,” which he has hosted since 1984.

Some of his best moments over the last 35 years have happened when he was at his silliest. From using a bullhorn as a clue to an answer, to mixing up the names of the contestants – he has had America laughing from the get-go. (RELATED: These Three Jeopardy Contestants Have No Idea How To Answer This Russia Probe Question)

He says he plans to continue battling his disease, stating that “with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also. I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to. Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy for three more years.”

Even in the face of this challenge, he is using humor to soothe his fans.

His comicality is not only apparent on his show, but Jeopardy has become a classic parody on Saturday Night Live, bringing laughs with bits including “Turd Ferguson” and “Sean Connery.”

Watch some of his best moments so far here, and wait for more that will surely come.