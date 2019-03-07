Kate Beckinsale Has Witty Response To Memes Of Her And Pete Davidson Making Out

Kate Beckinsale has been on a roll lately with responses to her public outings with Pete Davidson and her latest one is no exception.

The 45-year-old actress didn’t mince words when she responded to one meme showing her making out with the 25-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star recently at a hockey game. In the post, we can see the two sharing a kiss at Madison Square Garden during a hockey game between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals over the weekend. To the right of her in the photo is a less-than-interested fan, per Fox News Thursday.

The meme under Beckinsale’s face read, “Me,” under Davidson, “Guys with problems from childhood who I can fix,” and under the fan at the game, “wholesome guys with good-paying jobs who text back and have no baggage.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Mar 6, 2019 at 1:54pm PST

In response, the “Underworld” star wrote, “Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all #queereye.”

Here are a few other memes that have surfaced after the two were spotted kissing:

Thanks to Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson for summing up wedding season for me in one image. #couplegoals pic.twitter.com/alU0uZMHOZ — Heather Colvin (@shesjustkidding) March 4, 2019

18 Reactions To Pete Davidson And Kate Beckinsale Making Out That’ll Make You LOL https://t.co/WRfxIIi4qF pic.twitter.com/863fGp3BVG — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 4, 2019

Will Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson last? Here’s what their astrology reveals. https://t.co/e0Zl6HEMy6 pic.twitter.com/BHvwhRQUSG — Betches (@betchesluvthis) March 4, 2019

The pair has made multiple headlines over the last few months after they were first spotted spending time together in January at a Golden Globes afterparty following Davidson’s split from Ariana Grande.

When one online troll slammed Beckinsale for spending time with the “SNL” star, she had a great response.

“Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” one follower commented.

To which she responded, “No that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”