LeBron James Makes Another Blunder As Lakers’ Slide Continues

Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar LeBron James made another head-scratching play late in his team’s blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets.

It was the Lakers’ ninth loss in 12 games since LeBron returned from a groin injury, falling to 30-35 in the season, and the team now sits six-and-a-half games back of the final playoff spot. LeBron hasn’t missed the playoffs since the 2004-2005 season, but seems resigned to his fate this year. (RELATED: LeBron James Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

Lebron lets the ball roll all the way to the three point line and out of bounds (via @espnnba) pic.twitter.com/jHxzndiJgE — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 7, 2019



The Lakers were probably done before last night, but they’re absolutely finished now. LeBron may as well sit out the rest of the season because he’s been mentally checked out for a while. (RELATED: LeBron Was Reportedly Out Partying The Night Before He Missed Game For ‘Load Management’)

LeBron carried a mediocre roster in Cleveland all the way to the NBA Finals last year, and the 34-year-old clearly had no interest in attempting the same feat this year, but LeBron was the one who decided to join a team that clearly wasn’t ready to compete for a title. He is responsible for the situation that he’s in, and his continued behavior and lack of effort are a slap in the face to his teammates, his fans and the entire league.

However, the message is clear for Magic Johnson and the Lakers’ franchise: Get the King another star (or two) or risk wasting the last few years of the greatest player in the history of the sport.

Basketball fans everywhere should hope they get the message.

Follow William Davis on Twitter