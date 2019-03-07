LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan On Scoring List, Now 4th All-Time

LeBron James has officially passed Michael Jordan on the NBA scoring list.

The Los Angeles Lakers star dropped 31 points Wednesday night in a loss to the Nuggets. That was enough to push himself to fourth on the all-time scoring list, and bump the Bulls legend to fifth. However, the most interesting part of the night might have been his comments afterwards.

LeBron said the following after his big accomplishment, according to ESPN:

Of all the stuff I’ve done in my career, this ranks right up there at the top with winning a championship. For a kid from Akron, Ohio, that needed inspiration and needed some type of positive influence, MJ was that guy for me. I watched him from afar, wanted to be like MJ, wanted to shoot fadeaways like MJ, wanted to stick my tongue out on dunks like MJ, wanted to wear my sneakers like MJ. I wanted kids to look up to me at some point like MJ and it’s just crazy, to be honest. It’s beyond crazy.

First off, major props to King James. Being the fourth-highest scoring player in NBA history is a stunning accomplishment. He should be proud as hell for what he’s done. It was no easy task, and that’s putting it lightly.

Having said that, I can’t believe he thinks his position on a scoring list is the same as winning titles. That’s not a championship attitude at all. The three-time NBA champion shouldn’t give a damn about his scoring position in the long run. He should only care about how many championship rings he has on his fingers. (RELATED: LeBron James Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

You think Jordan views individual records on the same level as winning six NBA titles? I highly doubt it.

I get that he’s saying it’s such a big deal because of how much he looked up to Jordan as a kid, but the only thing he should want to match him on his championships.

Everything else is just extra noise. Sports are about winning rings. If you can’t do that, then you look for extra stuff to point to as accomplishments.

Jordan will forever be able to point to six titles. Will LeBron ever have six rings? It’s highly unlikely.

I guess not everybody is wired the same way as Jordan was during his days with the Bulls. I can promise you that he doesn’t view scoring position the same as holding up trophies at the end of the season.

