Ocasio-Cortez’s Recent Girl Scout Story Is Probably Bullsh*t

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a Raw Story headline to mock a column by a conservative writer who supposedly made the case for a “cookie boycott because AOC used to be a Girl Scout.”

“Boycotting cookies that teach little girls leadership skills to own the libs,” she wrote. “Nice job. I’ll take 10.”

Boycotting cookies that teach little girls leadership skills to own the libs ???????? nice job I’ll take 10 ???? pic.twitter.com/CVFc0KJZum — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 7, 2019

Except the actual column, written by conservative writer and former sportscaster Jane Chastain and published on WorldNetDaily, not Raw Story, didn’t call on readers to pass on the cookies simply because of the New York congresswoman’s prior membership. Instead, it was because of what she considers the group’s slide into leftism.

“For the uninformed, March 8 is officially International Women’s Day, but it is the catalyst for week-long events held throughout this country and around the world,” Chastain wrote. “Sounds harmless, if not downright inspiring to many unsuspecting women and girls who want to celebrate the right to be all that they can be. Unfortunately, it comes with a lot of baggage you may not want for your daughter or yourself.”

Chastain delves into the socialist and communist roots of the event, then lamented how it has wrapped “itself in a cloak of righteousness, virtue and morality,” in part “by partnering with WAGGS, the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.” (RELATED: Boy Scouts On Verge Of Bankruptcy)

Thus, Chastain writes, “It is no small coincidence that the Girl Scouts are out in force this month selling cookies on street corners, in front of grocery stores and other places of business.”

Today’s Girl Scouts are a far cry from those of my youth, which trained us to put God and country before everything else. Today, God in the Girl Scout promise has an asterisk, meaning the great I AM and His moral absolutes can be replaced by anything, including oneself.

The WND writer laments the group’s “sharp left turn” and the fact that country “has taken a backseat” to “global citizenship” with values “at odds with our own.” The first mention of Ocasio-Cortez occurs six paragraphs from the bottom:

In fact, the Girl Scouts are celebrating the victory won by their alums in the 2018 midterms on its website, beginning with their star, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who attributes much of her success to what she learned as part of this organization. Now Girl Scout alums make up 72 percent of female senators and 60 percent of the women in the 116th Congress.

The second mention is at the end:

So before you decide to embrace an International Women’s Day celebration or buy the cookies, ask yourself, “Will the country be better off with more representatives like the young socialist Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez?” If not, it’s a good time to start your diet.

Several conservatives were quick to call Ocasio-Cortez out on Twitter for being disingenuous.

No link, no info, no context. Wow, you sure showed that random screenshot who’s boss….. ???? — Mindy Robinson ???????? (@iheartmindy) March 7, 2019

I’ll bet they don’t boycott alcohol because you were a bartender. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) March 7, 2019

how dumb do you have to be to believe this? what’s the IQ cutoff. imagine RT’ing this and thinking it’s true, that you’ve owned the cons https://t.co/Qk6f0qS4Pr — Amanda Prestigiacomo (@AmandaPresto) March 7, 2019

Did you link only to a screenshot of the headline instead of a link to the actual article because if people clicked on it and read it they’d discover that the headline is a complete lie and a total distortion of the point the author was actually making? https://t.co/XloLVNQphY — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 7, 2019

Once again @AOC intentionally spreads falsehoods in order to demonize conservatives. I used to think she was basically innocuous and harmless but now I see that this woman is a despicable, lying propagandist. https://t.co/XloLVNQphY — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 7, 2019

