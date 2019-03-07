Rep. Omar Is ‘Tremendously Proud’ Of Anti-Hate Bill

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar released a statement with Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Andre Carson on Thursday evening celebrating the passing of the resolution to condemn all types of hate.

The resolution was initially intended to condemn anti-Semitism specifically in response to Omar doubling down on a statement that many considered to be anti-Semitic. Last week, she questioned if some members of Congress have a “dual loyalty” to the U.S. and Israel. (RELATED: Omar’s Experiences Are ‘More Personal’ Than Children Of Holocaust Survivors)

The text of the resolution, which passed 407-23, did not mention Omar by name and included language condemning all hate.

“Today is historic on many fronts. It’s the first time we have voted on a resolution condemning Anti-Muslim bigotry in our nation’s history. Anti-Muslim crimes have increased 99% from 2014-2016 and are still on the rise,” the statement began. (RELATED: Omar’s Experiences Are ‘More Personal’ Than Children Of Holocaust Survivors)

“We are tremendously proud to be a part of a body that has put forth a condemnation of all forms of bigotry including anti-Semitism, racism, and white supremacy,” it continued. “At a time when extremism is on the rise, we must explicitly denounce religious intolerance of all kinds and acknowledge the pain felt by all communities. Our nation is having a difficult conversation and we believe this is great process.”

All 23 members of the House that voted against the bill were Republicans.

“If a Republican Member was pushing the anti-Semitism that Rep. Omar keeps peddling, this resolution would name names, and be solely, emphatically focused on anti-Semitism and that member would be removed from their committee assignments,” Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, who voted against the bill, said in a statement to The Daily Caller. “The double standard motivating this decision by the Speaker and the moral equivalency filling this watered-down text is spineless and disgusting.”

