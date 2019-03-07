Paige VanZant Will Appear In 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Paige VanZant will be in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The announcement was made Thursday to fans of hers and SI around the world. This comes only days after the superstar UFC fighter revealed that she had once again fractured her arm.

Well…. I fractured my arm again. So there’s that. — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) March 1, 2019

UFC’s Paige VanZant says she’s suffered another arm fracture https://t.co/LDpUquJ2qf pic.twitter.com/XWroshSi0j — Bahia Fightwear (@bahiafightwear) March 1, 2019

Seems like some interesting timing to say the least. I'm sure this has been scheduled for a long time, and obviously well before she fractured her arm.

VanZant was supposedly going to fight in April, and now that's off. If I had to guess, they were going to use the SI shoot to generate as much attention as possible, and piggyback off of that for her next event.

The fight isn't happening, but at least she's still our here making career moves.

I'm glad to see things are going well for VanZant, despite the injured arm. She is coming off a massive victory against Rachael Ostovich, and I think I speak for UFC fans everywhere when I say we want her back ASAP.

The sport is just better when she’s out there crushing skulls.

In the meantime, I guess we’ll just have to settle for her swimsuit content while we await her return. Not a bad situation to be in at all.