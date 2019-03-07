Illinois Police, SWAT Hunt Down Man Who Allegedly Shot And Killed Deputy Serving Warrants

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include developments.

Police have captured the sole suspect in the shooting and killing of a U.S. Marshall deputy who was serving a warrant Thursday morning at a hotel in Rockford, Illinois.

The unnamed deputy was part of a task force that was attempting to serve Floyd Brown, 39, with “several warrants” while he was staying at the Extended Stay America. It was there that Brown allegedly shot the deputy, who was part of a regional task force, ABC News reports. An unnamed woman in the hotel room was also shot by Brown.

RPD officers are on scene investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 7, 2019

“[Police] attempted to arrest the suspect in one of the rooms. They were fired upon by the suspect. . . . The subject fled the room he was in … ” said Rockford Police Lt. Andre Brass. He also said that Brown should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

SOURCE: “this is now an active standoff. suspect with rifle. believed to have fired on officers in chase on 55.” Floyd Brown, police suspect in the earlier officer shooting in Rockford IL. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/BPb1tMvF89 — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) March 7, 2019

The seven law enforcement agencies and SWAT team in pursuit of Brown say he was pointing a gun out of his window at officers during a high-speed chase. When they caught up with him after closing the interstate, Brown was stationary. He is contained but not yet in custody, according to a report from ABC 7 Chicago.

A McHenry County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson that the deputy and the woman were injured in the shooting. Illinois State Police confirmed that the deputy, who was with McHenry County Sheriff’s Department for 12 years, died Thursday afternoon after suffering critical wounds. The woman is being treated in a hospital. (RELATED: Five Dead In Active Shooter Incident In Illinois)