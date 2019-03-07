Disruptive Protester Shuts Down College Republicans Event — Campus Police Watch In Silence

A protester obstructed a College Republicans event at Portland State College by ringing a bell loudly and standing in front of the projector displaying a presentation for the event.

Campus police were present and witnessed the disruption but did nothing to stop the protester’s behavior, so the event could proceed.

The event featured conservative blogger Michael Strickland, who was scheduled to speak about his conviction for unholstering his gun at a Black Lives Matter protest, where he was surrounded and threatened by protesters. James O’Keefe explained the context of the incident in a Project Veritas video in 2016:

Journalist Andy Ngo, who is an editor at Quillette, attended the Portland State College Republicans event, catching the disruption on video and tweeting it out in several clips.

Ngo tweeted, “Last night, College Republicans invited conservative blogger Michael Strickland to @Portland_State. Event got shut down by anarchist who came w/a bell. Strickland was to speak about his conviction related to him brandishing a gun at a mob who surrounded him at a 2016 BLM protest.” (RELATED: Mob Outside Tucker’s Home Has A History Of Harassment And Violence)

Last night, College Republicans invited conservative blogger Michael Strickland to @Portland_State. Event got shut down by anarchist who came w/a bell. Strickland was to speak about his conviction related to him brandishing a gun at a mob who surrounded him at a 2016 BLM protest. pic.twitter.com/JnHO6ElSLa — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2019

He describes how campus police and administration were present at the event but did nothing to end the protest that he says lasted over an hour in total. Ngo says the administration claimed that they could do nothing to stop the protester.

One anarchist antifa disruptor with a bell was able to shut down the Michael Strickland @Portland_State College Republicans speech as soon as the event began. Campus police & admin were there but just stood & watched. They said they couldn’t do anything about the disrupter. pic.twitter.com/fSpuEjm8aQ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2019

The person who shut down the College Republicans Portland State event then went to the front and blocked the projector so that the speaker couldn’t play a video. This continued for more than an hour while police watched. pic.twitter.com/eF3YNraWQ4 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2019

Strickland attempted to push through the interruption and live-stream what was happening, but the protester approached him and continued ringing the bell directly behind him as he was trying to speak.

Speaker attempted to give his speech to live stream but the disruptor followed & continued ringing bell. @Portland_State has no policies in place to deal w/disruptions at student-organized events. Police will only intervene when there is violence or property destruction. pic.twitter.com/fgcJBPnAU7 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2019

Ngo reports that, following the incident, Black Lives Matter posters were put all over campus. He also wrote that he personally witnessed the 2016 incident where Strickland drew his weapon on BLM protesters, saying that while he would not have brought a weapon to a heated political scene, he believes the extent of Strickland’s conviction was “excessive” and did not fit the crime. (RELATED: AU Students Plan Protests And Safe Space For Daily Caller Editor’s Speech)

After event, BLM & open borders flyers were posted all over @Portland_State. For the record, I was a witness to the ‘16 incident that blogger Strickland was convicted over. I saw angry protesters w/sticks surround & move him out of the BLM protest before he brandished his pistol. pic.twitter.com/emsuo5fDkn — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2019

I have been mobbed & threatened by antifa for photographing them in public so I have some understanding of what Strickland probably went through. I would not carry a weapon to a volatile political protest. Still, 10 felony convictions seems excessive. https://t.co/4J1g7GFbZ6 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2019

The Daily Caller reached out to Portland State University for a comment on the incident. They responded with a statement saying that a police presence at the event was considered necessary because of “the nature of the event advocating gun rights.” The statement continues to explain that the lack of action from police was justified because the officer determined that the protester was creating “a potentially unsafe situation.” The statement read: