R. Kelly Accused Of Having Sex With 13-Year-Old Girl In New Allegation

R. Kelly has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl and later giving her herpes in a new allegation reported Wednesday.

Detroit detectives are looking into a new allegation regarding Kelly having sex with an underage girl. Sources told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards the victim, now 30, was 13 years old at the time and met with Kelly at a hotel in Detroit in December of 2001.

The victim said she was visiting her mom and made contact with Kelly’s assistant.

BREAKING: “We are eagerly waiting to speak to the alleged victim,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig just told me. DPD investigating allegations against R. Kelly involving a 13 y.o. girl (in 2001) who says Kelly eventually gave her herpes. @cbschicagohttps://t.co/BnwqS9WVOz pic.twitter.com/n9jlBbcUPU — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) March 7, 2019

The victim said she and Kelly had sex again a few weeks later at a Detroit recording studio. She saw Kelly repeatedly for the next four years at his home in Atlanta, and sources claim Kelly gave her herpes when she was 17 years old.

The victim does not live in Detroit anymore, so detectives are flying her in for an interview. “We are eagerly waiting to speak to the alleged victim,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig told Edwards. (RELATED: R. Kelly Arrested For Alleged Unpaid Child Support)

This new allegation comes after Kelly entered a “not guilty” plea for the 10 sexual abuse charges he faces in Chicago. As previously reported, Kelly was accused of sexually abusing four women, three were underage at the time.

WATCH: R. Kelly’s publicist gives a statement after the singer was jailed over unpaid child support pic.twitter.com/xDhO8EtzCi — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 7, 2019

Kelly was just arrested again for reportedly failing to pay the $160,000 he owes his ex-wife in child support.