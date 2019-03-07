Sen. Sherrod Brown Says He Won’t Run For President In 2020

Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown announced on Thursday that he will not be a candidate for president in 2020, after months of speculation.

The 66-year-old Left-leaning populist has long been considered an ideal candidate to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election but said in a statement that he believes he can do more to fight Trump in the Senate. (RELATED: Sherrod Brown Isn’t Able To Explain The Difference Between Klobuchar And Brown 2020)

Brown said in a statement:

Connie Schultz [Brown’s wife] and I have spent the last few months traveling around the country to make dignity of work a centerpiece of Democrats’ 2020 campaign, and we are so grateful to everyone who has welcomed us into their communities and into their lives. We’ve seen candidates begin taking up the dignity of work fight, and we have seen voters across the country demanding it—because dignity of work is a value that unites all of us. It is how we beat Trump, and it is how we should govern.

Brown promised to spend the next year working to elect Democrats across the country:

We’ve seen candidates begin taking up the dignity of work fight, and we have seen voters across the country demanding it—because dignity of work is a value that unites all of us. It is how we beat Trump, and it is how we should govern. That’s why I’m confident it will continue to be a focus for Democrats in 2020. And I plan on making sure that happens I will keep calling out Donald Trump and his phony populism.

Brown was re-elected to a third Senate term in 2018 by a closer than expected margin of 53-47.

Follow William Davis on Twitter