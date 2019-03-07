Man Allegedly Breaks Into Taylor Swift’s NYC Home Again

The same man who broke into Taylor Swift’s home and slept in her bed is allegedly back for round two.

Roger Alvarado, 22, of Florida allegedly climbed up to the roof of Swift’s NYC townhouse and kicked in a door early Thursday morning. Once he kicked the door in, the alarm sounded and Swift’s security reacted immediately, according to TMZ.

Alvarado was arrested last year at Swift’s residence for breaking a window, climbing into her home, taking a shower and then falling asleep in a bed. On Feb. 5, he was sentenced to six months in jail, according to Page Six.

He was planning on moving back to Florida after his jail time to complete a mental health program and five years probation.

Luckily Swift was not home when Alvarado allegedly tried to break into her home. She wasn’t present the prior time, either.

Swift has learned how to take care of herself. In an Elle op-ed published Wednesday, she revealed she carries army-grade bandage dressing in case of being shot or stabbed. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Carries ‘Army Grade’ Bandages In Fear Of Being Shot)

I can’t imagine living Swift’s life. Nobody wants to have a stalker. If this guy is breaking into her home who knows how many times he’s been following her around day-to-day.