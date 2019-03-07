Man Allegedly Breaks Into Taylor Swift’s NYC Home Again
The same man who broke into Taylor Swift’s home and slept in her bed is allegedly back for round two.
Roger Alvarado, 22, of Florida allegedly climbed up to the roof of Swift’s NYC townhouse and kicked in a door early Thursday morning. Once he kicked the door in, the alarm sounded and Swift’s security reacted immediately, according to TMZ.
View this post on Instagram
According to my birth certificate, I turn 30 this year. It’s weird because part of me still feels 18 and part of me feels 283, but the actual, factual age I currently am is 29. I’ve heard people say that your 30’s are ‘the most fun!’ so I’ll definitely keep you posted on my findings on that when I know. But until then, I thought I’d share some lessons I’ve learned before reaching 30 with @elleusa, because it’s 2019 and sharing is caring.???? Check in with @elleusa for the piece, posting tomorrow.
Alvarado was arrested last year at Swift’s residence for breaking a window, climbing into her home, taking a shower and then falling asleep in a bed. On Feb. 5, he was sentenced to six months in jail, according to Page Six.
He was planning on moving back to Florida after his jail time to complete a mental health program and five years probation.
Luckily Swift was not home when Alvarado allegedly tried to break into her home. She wasn’t present the prior time, either.
Swift has learned how to take care of herself. In an Elle op-ed published Wednesday, she revealed she carries army-grade bandage dressing in case of being shot or stabbed. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Carries ‘Army Grade’ Bandages In Fear Of Being Shot)
I can’t imagine living Swift’s life. Nobody wants to have a stalker. If this guy is breaking into her home who knows how many times he’s been following her around day-to-day.