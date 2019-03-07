Two Tennessee Teachers Resign Following Homework Assignment On Slaves

Two Tennessee middle school teachers resigned following criticism over a homework assignment for which students could pretend their families owned slaves as part of a list of tasks.

Sunset Middle School teachers Susan Hooper and Kim Best apologized to families over the homework, according to The Tennessean Thursday. One of the teachers resigned on Friday and another on Wednesday. (RELATED: Virginia Elementary School Apologizes Over Runaway Slave Game)

It is unclear whether the resignations were over the assignment, with Williamson County Schools Communications Director Carol Birdsong telling The Daily Caller News Foundation over email that “no reason was given.”

WCS Superintendent Mike Looney apologized to Sunset families in a letter on Feb. 28. The assignment, which was given to eighth grade students, would not be graded.

